Celebrate Lunar New Year with Lululemon's New Fiery Red Collection

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Celebrate the Year of the Ox with Lululemon's special edition Lunar New Year Collection! Now you can get your sweat on in style with bold red hues and prints inspired by the optimism and energy of the New Year.
From flattering jackets and fiery red workout sets to cozy hoodies and shorts, this collection will help you stay motivated and fierce during your grueling workout routines.
Our favorite? Lululemon's iconic Define Jacket in a new dark red patterned print with gold zippers!
Keep scrolling to shop our 8 favorite items from the Lunar New Year Collection.
Align™ Pant 28 Inch Lunar New Year
Now you can get the iconic Align pant in a bold new print! Pair it with the matching sports bra for the ultimate workout fit.
Flow Y Bra Nulu™ Light Support, A–C Cups Lunar New Year
In need of some extra support while getting your sweat on? This comfortable and stylish bra will get the job done!
License to Train Pant Lunar New Year
These joggers are great for working out or lounging around the house. They feature abrasion-resistant, water-repellent panels fabric to help you workout out in comfort and without worry!
Define Jacket Lunar New Year
Lululemon's best-selling jacket is now available in this beautiful red print! We love this flattering jacket because it's made with buttery soft material and features Lycra® fibre for stretch and shape retention.
Everywhere Belt Bag Lunar New Year 1L
This adorable belt bag is perfect for taking your keys, wallet and other essentials with you while you're on the go. Not to mention, the color is everything!
License To Train Hoodie Long Sleeve Lunar New Year
Hurry and get this cozy hoodie while it's still available! It's made with stretchy, abrasion-resistant fabric with water-repellent panels so you don't have to pause your training to deal with the elements.
Surge Short 6 Inch Inseam Linerless Lunar New Year
With lightweight fabric and a fun print, nothing can break your stride!
All Yours Cropped Crew Lunar New Year
We love a good cropped sweatshirt for keeping warm during outdoor workouts! This one features breathable, terry cloth fabric so you can run, jump or squat without feeling too sweaty.
