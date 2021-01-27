Susan Sarandon Says She Turned Down "Big Check" for This Baffling Thelma & Louise Sequel Idea

Susan Sarandon was close to telling Hollywood execs to take a flying leap after she was pitched a wild idea for a Thelma & Louise sequel.
The Oscar-winning actress appeared on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, Jan. 26, where host Jimmy Fallon congratulated her on the fact that many young people have been discovering her classic 1991 road film that also starred Geena Davis.
"Oh, good! I didn't know that," Susan replied about the film's newfound spotlight. "That's cool."
The Feud star explained that Hollywood bigwigs had hoped to create a sequel for the film, which sounds a bit odd, given that, uh, let's just say the original film doesn't leave too many loose ends left to be tied up.
"They talked about a sequel, but I could not ... I don't know what it would be," she continued. "I can't understand."
Picking up on this thread, Jimmy quipped that perhaps the sequel could be of the supernatural variety. "Do you remember the movie, was it Topper?" he joked, referencing the 1937 comedy in which Cary Grant plays a ghost.
"Oh, yeah!" Susan responded. "Actually, that was a very bad idea they had. We were ghosts looking down on earth and helping women who were in bad domestic [relationships]. And I remember saying to [then-partner] Tim [Robbins], 'But what would we be doing?' And he said, 'You'd be getting a big check.'"
While this line elicited a big laugh from Jimmy, it's probably for the best that the idea didn't quite make it to the silver screen. "No, that didn't work out, either," the 74-year-old Bull Durham actress acknowledged. "Best to leave it alone."
Then again, in this reboot-crazed era of Hollywood, seeing ghost versions of Susan and Geena as otherworldly protectors wouldn't be the strangest thing that movie studios have recently tried to get people to watch. (The Lone Ranger, anyone?)
