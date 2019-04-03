When you think of Hollywood's leading men who have shaped sartorial history, one inevitably thinks of the greats: Marlon Brando, Humphrey Bogart, Gregory Peck, Cary Grant.

And now, Cary Grant is being given a fashionable new lease of life for the 21st century, thanks to a stylish collaboration between the late actor's estate and eyewear brand Oliver Peoples.

This marks the first time ever that the debonair Hollywood maven's likeness has been loaned to any brand — and the collection stays true to the actor's stylish legacy. Comprising of both opticals and sunglasses, the Oliver Peoples x Cary Grant's Estate collection features six colourways, including a new colour developed for this collection: Grant tortoise. The collaboration pieces will be marked with a discreet CG monogram that takes reference from the actor's personal stationery, while the case inspired by the colours of his suit worn in his seminal film, North by Northwest.

"Dad had great taste but above all it was his innate elegance," said his daughter Jennifer Grant in a statement. "Elegance in his movement, his thought, and the way he put himself together."

If you want to channel the eternal elegance of the style icon, the Cary Grant x Oliver Peoples Collection will be in stores from May 2019 onwards.