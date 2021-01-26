Nikki Bella Is Battling Postpartum Depression on Total Bellas But Won't Tell Artem

Hiding the hurt.
Nikki Bella is struggling with postpartum depression, but as she explains to her twin sister in this sneak peek clip of Thursday's Total Bellas season finale, she doesn't want her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev to find out.
Why? Shortly after the couple's son Matteo was born, the new dad landed a role on Dancing With the Stars.
"We attempted a date last night. It didn't really work out," Nikki tells Brie Bella over FaceTime. "I was trying to, like, be pleasant but I was just kind of grumpy. But I didn't talk to him about any of that other stuff that you wanted me to talk to him about."
"I don't want to stress him out," the former WWE star adds. "He's doing so good."
Brie can see where this is going, and soon, Nikki admits that she doesn't want to open up to Artem until after DWTS wraps filming.
"It doesn't seem like the right time to bring up the postpartum. There's already a lot between Artem and I, like making the quick decision about the Napa Valley house," Nikki says in a confessional, referring to last week's Total Bellas in which she put an offer on a home without telling him. "I just feel like he has a lot on his plate right now and I just don't want to take away all that good energy from him."
Brie, who had already been encouraging Nikki to tell Artem about the postpartum depression, obviously disagrees with her sister's plan.
"Let me tell you something," the mom of two says. "Holding it in will make it way worse. Don't get to that point."
Nikki remains unconvinced, pointing out that Artem is "living his dreams."
But instead of going back and forth on the matter, Brie attempts to cheer her sister up by inviting her to Napa. Their brother JJ is set to visit, and she proposes they could even go visit Nikki's future home. "It will be amazing," Brie promises.
Nikki hesitates, and unfortunately, the sneak peek ends there. Find out what, if anything, she decides on Thursday's season six finale of Total Bellas!