Why Candace Cameron Bure Isn't Afraid to Tell Haters "Keep Your Mouth Shut"

Candace Cameron Bure has a message for her online critics.
More specifically, the Fuller House star is calling out those who left "horrible" comments on a family Christmas photo that she shared to Instagram at the beginning of the month. What started as a celebratory post—featuring an uplifting New Year's message and a picture of Candace, her longtime husband Valeri Bure and their three kids—quickly devolved into a sounding board for negative comments about everything from the photo editing to the children's appearances.
The actress clapped back at the hateful comments at the time, but she had more to say on Monday, Jan. 25's Daily Pop.
"You know, people forget that—yes, I'm a celebrity—but I'm a real person," Candace told E! News' Justin Sylvester and guest host Kym Whitley. "I was simply sharing a family Christmas card. And it's so strange to me that people have the audacity to write horrible and negative comments. Like, you would never say that to someone's face."
Fed up, she eventually responded to the Internet trolls. "It was more about a reminder, like, I'm sharing the best of what I believe my family is on a Christmas card, so keep your mouth shut," Candace explained. "If you don't like it, just scroll on."
This isn't the first time the Hallmark star has addressed online hate. Last week, Candace responded to fans who have recently voiced concerns over some of the accounts that she follows on Twitter and Instagram. Additionally, back in November, she posted a photo that showed her husband grabbing her breast, and when negative comments began to surface, she used the opportunity to discuss destigmatizing sex within the Christian community.
"I was like, 'You know what guys? I've been married for 24 years. I'm a Christian, my husband's a Christian, and I'm really proud that we've managed to stay married for 24 years,'" Candace said on the Confessions Of A Crappy Christian podcast.
Justin and Kym made sure to ask her how they've managed that, and her response was simple: "Lots of love, lots of time together."
And yes, they "gross our kids out a lot," Candance laughed. The happy couple is parents to Natasha Bure, 22, Lev Valerievich Bure, 20, and Maksim Valerievich Bure, 18.
Candace is looking forward to the day they welcome their own children and "can't wait" to be a grandma. In the meantime, she's keeping busy with everything from jump-roping to writing children's books.
Her latest is called Candace's Playful Puppy, and like the other books in the series, it "tells a story but gives a little life lesson."
"This one is all about faithfulness," she continued. "So it's a great lesson you can talk to your kids about. Faithfulness will always give you a wonderful, incredible result at the end."
Candace's Playful Puppy is now available anywhere books are sold.