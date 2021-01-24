Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy Posts Jay Cutler "Receipts" After His Kristin Cavallari Reunion

Watch : Was Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler's New Pic About Madison LeCroy?

Madison LeCroy is spilling the sweet tea.

After responding to romance rumors two weeks ago, the Southern Charm star took to Instagram over the weekend to set the record straight on where she and Jay Cutler stand.

If anything, the Bravolebrity's timing couldn't be more interesting, as her candid posts come just two days after the retired NFL player reunited with his ex Kristin Cavallari. The duo cheekily posed with each other and shared the same cryptic caption on Friday, Jan. 22: "The world is full of users. 10 years. Can't break that."

Following the exes' hangout, Madison made it known that she was feeling "unbothered." What's more? She said she couldn't "wait to clear this up," and staying true to her word, the 30-year-old reality TV personality shared screenshots of alleged texts between her and Jay.

However, it's unclear when they exchanged messages. Moreover, E! News has reached out to both stars' reps for comment on the validity of the screenshots, and we have yet to hear back.