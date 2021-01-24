Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Relax at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs Home

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Hires Kris Jenner as Her Manager

Kourtney Kardashian is relaxing poolside with Travis Barker at Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home, according to photos the two posted on their respective Instagram Stories.

The duo, who are neighbors in the Southern California enclave of Calabasas, did not share any photos together, but did post photos of the same pool on Jan. 22, suggesting they were indeed hanging out.

Travis has also been spotted checking out Kourtney's recent social media posts. The drummer for Blink-182 commented with a single rose emoji on the Keeeping Up With the Kardashians star's recent flirty mirror selfie on Instagram. Earlier in January, he added a tulip emoji to an Instagram photo of Kourtney walking into the ocean, which she captioned "sweet, sweet fate." Kourtney also shared a few stills from the movie True Romance to the 'gram, leading the musician to comment "You're So Cool."

This isn't the first time that Travis and Kourtney have sparked speculation with fans on whether they've taken their neighborly relationship to another level. In September 2018, fans suspected the two were an item when they were seen grabbing dinner in Los Angeles. However, as far as the public was made aware, there was no true romance to speak of.