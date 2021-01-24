Is Netflix's Bling Empire Scripted? Find Out What Star Kevin Kreider Had to Say

Watch : "Bling Empire": Why We Love Netflix's New Show

Bling Empire has provided some seriously unreal reality TV moments.

Between a penis pump being thrown out a window to a child being the reincarnation of their late grandmother to a cross country hunt for a biological father, Netflix's new reality show is one we couldn't turn off.

Of course, with so many wild TV moments packed into one season, fans have wondered if Bling Empire is scripted. Thus, during our exclusive chat with Kevin Kreider, we asked the model to reveal how real this reality show is.

His answer: "To me, it's 100 percent."

Wanting to only speak to his own filming experience, Kevin made it clear that fans are witnessing his real life.

"I know for what I went through, that was so real," Kevin told E! News. "I even talked to the producers, and I said, 'Does this happen often in reality?' They said they pray for stuff like this because it's gold. It's real."

Continuing on this point, Kevin highlighted that production was "documenting real-life stuff."