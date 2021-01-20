What Really Went Wrong Between Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Before Their Split

Watch : Ben Affleck Trashes Ana de Armas' Lifesize Cutout Post Split

Ben Affleck's relationship with Ana de Armas was rocky in the months leading up to their breakup, E! News has learned.

The 48-year-old actor and 32-year-old actress, co-stars in the film Deep Water, recently split less than a year after sparking romance rumors. A source told E! News on Wednesday, Jan. 20, that the two started having relationship problems last fall.

"They took time apart, but found a way to get back together," the source said. "After spending the [December] holidays apart they both agreed that moving on was for the best."

The insider added that Affleck and de Armas "are both very busy with their careers," adding, "The quarantine period was unique because they had down time and really got to know each other spending time at home. Once things started opening back up and work picked up, things started to change. Ana decided she doesn't want to live in L.A. She didn't want to be tied down. Their lifestyles are very different and they are in different places."