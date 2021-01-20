How Joe Biden's Grandchildren Have Leaned on Malia and Sasha Obama

Watch : Joe Biden Hits New York Fashion Week With Daughter Ashley

The Obama sisters are sharing their White House knowledge.

During the Wednesday, Jan. 20 episode of the Today show, President-elect Joe Biden's granddaughters— Naomi, 27; Finnegan, 22; Maisy, 20; and Natalie, 16—revealed how close they've gotten to former first daughters Malia Obama, 22, and Sasha Obama, 19.

"Maisy and I and Natalie and Naomi have had the privilege of being able to see two of our friends navigate eight [years] of what was really difficult and they did so, so beautifully," Finnegan shared with host Jenna Bush Hager, who actually gave the Obama daughters the grand tour after her father former President George W. Bush's term. "And they came out so grounded and humble, and they're so smart and driven, so I think we can only take advice from them."

Maisy added, "You can only hope to do as well as they did because they just did it so beautifully."

Naomi, Finnegan and Maisy are the daughters of Hunter Biden, 50, and Natalie is the daughter of the late Beau Biden, who passed away in May 2015 after a long battle with brain cancer.