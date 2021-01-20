How Kamala Harris and Dr. Jill Biden Are Spotlighting Young Designers on Inauguration Day 2021

Watch : Kamala Harris' Most Memed Moments

As a new presidential term begins, Vice-President Elect Kamala Harris and First Lady-Elect Dr. Jill Biden are shining a sartorial spotlight on fashion's next generation.

With the nation's eyes on the incoming president, first lady, vice president and second gentleman on Inauguration Day, the clothes worn by America's new slate of leaders will garner some of its own attention. As history has shown, the outfits chosen for the milestone day often carry subtle, but purposeful messages, from the colors of the garments to the designers responsible for them. That was certainly the case on Jan. 20 as Harris and Biden stepped out in their colorful ensembles—Kamala in purple and Jill in blue—for a day that will live forever in the history books.

On Wednesday morning, the soon-to-be first lady appeared in a custom coat and dress set by Markarian, the New York City-based womenswear label founded by Alexandra O'Neill in 2017. Made of ocean blue-colored wool tweed, the coat is accented with a blue velvet collar and cuffs. Underneath, Biden's tapered dress features a chiffon bodice and scalloped skirt with Swarovski pearls and crystals embellishing the neckline in a floral pattern.