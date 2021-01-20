The Bachelorette's Dale Moss Reveals the Real Reason for His Breakup With Clare Crawley

Watch : Dale Moss: "Clare and I Have a Lot of Love for Each Other"

Not every Bachelor romance has a rosy ending, and Dale Moss is opening up about his recent split from Clare Crawley.

Just hours after announcing the breakup on Jan. 19, the former football player was spotted by the paparazzi in New York and spoke about the reality stars' decision to call off their engagement.

"Obviously, it's not the greatest situation," he said when asked how he was feeling, "but, you know, Clare and I have a lot of love for each other and, you know, this is the healthiest thing for us right now."

When asked why the two ended their relationship, Dale didn't go into too much detail. "Honestly, we've just got a lot going on in our lives right now," he replied. "This is just the healthiest thing for both of us."

Still, he expects to stay friends with his ex, noting "Clare and I will be cool."