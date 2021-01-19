Shop Our Place's Limited-Edition Red Hot Bundle Before It Sells Out!

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Instagram's favorite kitchen essential is available in a spicy new hue, but not for long!

You've probably seen Our Place's best-selling Always Pan all over your social media feeds. Not only is this magical pan aesthetically pleasing, but it also replaces eight traditional cookware pieces. Additionally, it features a nesting steamer basket, stay-cool knob, spatula rest and pour spouts for further convenience.

In case you aren't sold, the viral pan is now available in a feisty red hue for a limited time. The Red Hot Bundle includes the Always Pan in Heat, a bamboo steamer attachment and cooking chopsticks. Perfect for cooking dumplings, tamales and so much more!

If you're in the market for new cookware, run don't walk to score the Red Hot Bundle before it sells out!

See below for the must-have set.