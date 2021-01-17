In Honor of Jim Carrey's Birthday, Find Out 25 Secrets About Dumb and Dumber

Happy Birthday, Jim Carrey! The iconic comedy star and actor turned 59 on Sunday, Jan. 17.
In late December, Carrey ended a two-month run guest starring as President-elect Joe Biden on NBC's Saturday Night Live. During his time on the show, he channeled the spirit of his character Fire Marshall Bill from the '90s sketch comedy series that made him famous, In Living Color, and paid tribute to the '90s film character that made him astronomically famous, Ace Ventura.
But there is one comedy film for which Carrey is equally as celebrated: Dumb and Dumber. In the 1994 movie, the actor plays Lloyd Christmas opposite Jeff Daniels' Harry Dunne, a pair of dim-witted but well-intentioned BFFs who take a cross-country road trip to Aspen to try and find a woman a return a briefcase to her. Hijinks ensue when they soon both fall for her. Twenty years later, they reprised their roles from the now-cult film in a sequel, Dumb and Dumber To.
