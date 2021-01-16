Kate Moss Celebrates Her 47th Birthday With a Sweet Tribute From Her Daughter Lila

Watch : Kate Moss Has "No Advice" For Kendall Jenner at NYFW

Kate Moss is feeling the love.

The legendary supermodel is celebrating her 47th birthday with a special tribute from her 18-year-old daughter Lila Grace. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Jan. 16, Kate's mini-me posted a sweet (and rare) throwback photo, which captured the proud mom smiling from ear-to-ear at her baby girl. Lila also showed off her million-dollar smile!

In the snapshot, Kate looked effortlessly chic as she donned a flowy white dress and dainty jewelry pieces. Her little one dressed just as adorably and rocked a fun floral-printed outfit.

"Wishing you the happiest birthday ever," Lila captioned the black-and-white picture. "I love you so much."

There's no denying the fashion icon is notoriously private about her personal life, so it's unclear how she plans to celebrate her big day. However, if her daughter's delightful tribute is any indication, it appears Kate's birthday is off to a memorable start.