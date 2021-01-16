Jamie Lynn Spears Blames Tesla for Her Cats' "Devastating and Tragic" Deaths

Jamie Lynn Spears is mourning the deaths of multiple family cats. The cause? Apparent accidents involving her Tesla.
In a since-deleted video shared to the Zoey 101 star's Instagram Story, via TMZ, Jamie reveals that she's none too happy with the car manufacturer, who she claims is responsible for the deaths of an unspecified number of cats. "I know there's much bigger things going on in the world right now, but somebody's gotta let Elon Musk know that the Tesla is a secret cat killer and it's a problem that we really got to fix," she says in the video. "We have now lost—I don't even want to tell you how many cats."
The mom of two goes on to explain that the animals simply can't hear the electric car turn on, leading to some "unfortunate" tragedies, which she chose not to detail.
All she can say about the vehicular accidents is that "it's really devastating and tragic for everyone involved."
But Jamie is not presenting a problem without offering a potential solution.
She suggests that Elon and his team of engineers create a new feature for Teslas that could save pet lovers some heartache. "Since the Tesla is so quiet, maybe he could like make one of those noises that bothers like cats or animal ears when it cranks up," Jamie proposes. "That way they know something's happening and they aren't caught off guard and things don't end in a very tragic way."
If that's not a possibility, Jamie is willing to brainstorm some more ideas. She insists, "Elon Musk, let's figure this out. I mean, you owe me a couple cats."
Admittedly, Britney Spears' little sis has to share some of the blame in not keeping a closer eye on her cats. She owns up to her mistakes, stating, "Yes, I'm fully aware that there's some user error involved in this but I'm just saying, you know, let's collaborate to save some cats' lives."
Though further details are scant, Jamie says that her 2-year-old daughter, Ivey's, pet was the latest to fall prey to the silent killer. In another video, Jamie asks her daughter, "Turkey, your little kitty cat, went where?"
Ivey replies, "Turkey's with Jesus."
E! News reached out to Tesla for comment.