Lauren Burnham Sounds Off on Arie Luyendyk Jr. Breakup Claims

Bachelor Nation can rest assured that Lauren Burnham and Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s marriage is thriving.
Lauren put any breakup rumors to rest on Friday, Jan. 15 when she took to Instagram with a screenshot of an apparent email sent to her team by TMZ. The outlet's request for comment read in part, "We are hearing her and Arie have separated. Hoping that's not true! But wanted to reach out for a statement just in case."
Lauren's response? "i meannnnn if you count the 3 hours we separated for him to go dirt biking last weekend," Lauren captioned the picture, "yeah we've 'separated.'"
It's unclear what could've sparked the split speculation, especially since their relationship appears rosier than ever. In fact, the pair celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary last week.
In an Instagram post dedicated to his wife, Arie gushed over the life he and Lauren have made for themselves. "I love that we always tackle things head on and come out stronger for it, I can't wait for what this next year holds for us," he reflected. "I'm so grateful we found each other and even more grateful to share in this incredible life we are creating together."
Additionally, the pair is expecting not one, but two babies this year. They made the big reveal in a YouTube video on Dec. 21, 2020.
Though they were always planning to have three children, Arie joked, "Maybe not at the same time."
And those aren't the only babies in their life at the moment. In addition to 20-month-old daughter Alessi, the Bachelor Nation couple decided to foster a dog, who turned out to be pregnant. Just hours after bringing the dog home, she went into labor.
Now, five puppies later, Lauren and Arie are feeling a fair share of puppy love. "They are the sweetest ever ugh," she wrote on Instagram. "i wanna keep them all."
Until the doggies find their forever home, Lauren, Arie and Alessi will be able to put their parenting skills to the test ahead of the twins' arrival, albeit on an easier level.