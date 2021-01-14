Chris Evans Rumored to Make His Marvelous Return as Captain America in Mysterious Project

Watch : Chris Evans Is Hanging Up His Shield as Captain America

That didn't take long! It might be time for Chris Evans to pull his shield out of the back of his closet, because he's reportedly returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

After spending nearly a decade portraying Captain America onscreen, Chris stepped down from the iconic role once Avengers: Endgame was released in 2019. Now, he may be preparing to don the starry suit once again to reprise the part in some capacity for a future mystery project.

On Jan. 14, Deadline reported Chris will return as Steve Rogers (aka Captain America) in at least one more film, if not two. The outlet notes it likely won't be for another solo Captain America movie, but rather an appearance by the superhero in another Marvel flick, similar to how Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) reappeared in Captain America: Civil War and Spider-Man: Homecoming.

The film is not set in stone, as Chris himself seemed to shut down the rumors on Thursday afternoon by tweeting, "News to me" with a shrugging emoji.