How Chris Evans Is Moving on From Marvel

Chris Evans is ready for audiences to see him in a new light.

Nearly a decade after making his first appearance as the noble Steve Rogers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the 2011 film Captain America: First Avenger, the actor appeared to put down the shield for good with this summer's epic Avengers: Endgame, the 22nd film in the MCU and Evans' ninth. And now, he, like the few other Avenger actors who saw their MCU road come to its end this summer, prepares to do the impossible: Chart a new path outside of the juggernaut that elevated his career to heroic heights.

He makes his first stab at reinvention with the clever whodunnit Knives Out, in theaters today from Rian Johnson. In the film, which features a murderer's row of talent including Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Daniel Craig, Don Johnson and more, Evans stars as Ransom Drysdale, the uniquely-named nephew of (and suspect in the murder of) recently deceased Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), a spoiled trust fund kid who wants for nothing—except maybe a moral compass.