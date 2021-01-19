Hailey Bieber's Stylist Shows Us How To Style Disney's NuiMO Collection

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The micro-plush craze has arrived in The States!

After gaining popularity in Asia, the beloved Disney nuiMO plush characters and stylish accessories are finally available to purchase on shopDisney.com! In celebration of the highly-anticipated launch, celebrity stylist Maeve Reilly, who has worked with stars like Hailey Bieber and Ciara, created four unique looks for the adorable plush toys.

"Being that styling is my life, and I have always been a huge Disney fan, I was so excited when I heard about Disney nuiMOs plush, which combines two of my favorite things," Maeve revealed to E!. "Haven't you always wanted to see what the iconic characters like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and Stitch would look like with your own styling touch? I love that they're meant to be an extension of one's self with the flexibility to change their looks, which allows you to show your personality. On the first Monday of each month, starting in February, new items will be available so you can keep up with new ideas and trends."