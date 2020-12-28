Hilaria BaldwinLori LoughlinKardashiansCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos

Celebrate Your Favorite Disney Cats & Dogs With This New Merch Collection

Check out the Reigning Cats and Dogs Collection at Shop Disney!

By Carolin Lehmann Dec 28, 2020 8:27 PMTags
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Let's not forget about the cutest of all Disney animated characters: the cats and dogs. These furry friends are being honored in the first-ever Disney Parks collection for pet owners with apparel, accessories and more. That means you can rock merch with Dug from Up!, Marie from The Aristocats and so many more of your favorite characters. 

So below, deck yourself and your pet out in the Reigning Cats and Dogs Collection from Shop Disney.

 

 

 

Get These Bestselling Champagnes & Sparkling Wines Delivered for New Year's Eve

Disney Dogs Bangle by Alex and Ani

This bangle comes in a dogs or cats version and is expandable for the perfect fit.

$50
Shop Disney

Disney Dogs Spirit Jersey for Dogs

Your pup can represent in this cotton Disney dogs squad jersey. It's available in several sizes.

$25
Shop Disney

Disney Cats Loungefly Wallet

This wallet with Marie, Figaro and Oliver makes a great gift for a little one in your life.

$50
Shop Disney

Disney Cats Kitchen Towel Set

This kitchen towel set has subtle line drawing artwork of all of your favorite Disney cats. 

$20
Shop Disney

Disney Cats Mug

Or celebrate the Disney cats on this mug whose handle reads "I'm a cat person."

$15
Shop Disney

Disney Parks Reigning Cats and Dogs Rain Jacket for Women

If it's raining cats and dogs, pop on this rain jacket. Every Disney cat and dog you can imagine is featured on it.

$55
Shop Disney

Disney Cats and Dogs Two-Sided Puzzle

We've been way into puzzles these days and this 1,000 piece one is even double sided so you get more bang for your buck. One side is all about the Disney cats while the other is about the dogs.

$25
Shop Disney

Up next, blow your gift cards on these 13 beauty devices

Want the best holiday deals and celebrity gift guides delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

