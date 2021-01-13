Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. Says He's "Grateful" for Pregnant Lauren on 2-Year Anniversary

Watch : Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Road to Fatherhood

Arie Luyendyk Jr. is celebrating the smooth ride that he and Lauren Burnham have established after two years of married bliss.

The former Bachelor took to Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 13 to share a dressed-up photo of the couple and praise his pregnant wife on their second anniversary.

The pair, who fell in love on his turbulent season of the ABC romance show that aired in 2018, announced on Dec. 21 that they are expecting twins in 2021. They welcomed daughter Alessi in May 2019.

"Today is our 2 year anniversary!" the race car driver wrote. "I joked last week that I feel we have been together longer but that's a good thing right? I love our little family.. Coffee in the morning before Alessi wakes up, walks around our backyard, planning dates at our house because of this wild year we have had."

Arie shared that despite the difficult year that we've all had, he feels "more connected and more in love" with his wife than ever before.