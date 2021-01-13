Emma Roberts Shares First Photo of Baby Boy Rhodes

Watch : Emma Roberts Gives Birth to a Baby Boy!

Meet Rhodes Robert Hedlund!

Emma Roberts shared the very first photo of her newborn baby in an adorable twinning moment on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

The mother-son duo were both in orange, as she cuddled her firstborn child on a bench in her yard. She captioned the moment on Instagram, "Thank you 2020 for getting one thing right," and introduced "Our bright light Rhodes Robert Hedlund."

Emma rocked a Stella McCartney dress with orange Andrea Wazen sandals in the photo op, while her little one was dressed in the brand Babe&Tess.

The peachy pic became the talk of the town, with A-listers including Ashley Tisdale, Taylor Lautner, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Billie Lourd, Aaron Paul, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Lily Aldridge sending their love in the comments section.

Stassi Schroeder (who just gave birth to a baby girl last week) gushed over Rhodes' unique name, writing, "Ahhhh I am so so so thrilled for you!! And the name is 100 100 100! Congratulations!!!!"