Sarah Jessica Parker and Her SATC Co-Stars to Make More Than $1 Million Per Revival Episode

Watch : "Sex and The City" Reboot Confirmed Without Kim Cattrall

It's safe to say that HBO Max is very much into the stars of its upcoming Sex and the City revival.

Fans of the beloved comedy series started shaking up celebratory cosmos on Sunday, Jan. 10 when it was confirmed that original cast members Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are returning for the 10-episode And Just Like That..., set to revisit the iconic characters in their current stage of life. Kim Cattrall is not returning as Samantha.

In case anyone couldn't help but wonder why the three stars were able to find time in their schedules for the project, there is now additional clarity. Sarah, Cynthia and Kristin will all make north of $1 million per episode and will also serve as executive producers of the new series, according to Variety. Put another way, that's a whole lot of Manolo Blahniks.

E! News reached out to reps for Sarah, Cynthia and HBO Max for comment. Kristin's team couldn't be reached for comment.