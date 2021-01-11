Sarah Jessica Parker Teases If Sex and the City Revival Will Recast Samantha

Watch : Kim Cattrall Doesn't Think We Need a "Sex and the City 3"

As the world collectively lifted a cosmo to celebrate the news of the upcoming Sex and the City revival, fans couldn't help but wonder whether Samantha will be recast.

Original cast members Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte) confirmed on Sunday, Jan. 10 that they are all returning for HBO Max's new series And Just Like That. They will reprise their beloved characters on the new show's 10-episode run that will feature a fresh story line and is set to begin production this spring in New York City.

The one core cast member not scheduled to appear is Kim Cattrall, who co-starred on the original Emmy-winning series until it signed off in 2004 after six seasons and also returned for the two theatrical films. Kim has been vocal about not wanting to reprise Samantha Jones in future projects, and HBO Max did not offer offer any sense of whether her character will be written out of the plot or perhaps be recast.

After Sarah posted about the revival on Instagram on Jan. 10, a fan replied to pitch a potential casting option.