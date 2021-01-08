Diamonds and Drama: Netflix Drops Juicy Trailer For Reality Series Bling Empire

Watch : Andy Cohen Hosts "For Real: The Story of Reality TV"

Fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills may have just found their next binge watch.

If you thought Love is Blind was juicy, just wait until you watch Netflix's latest reality series, Bling Empire.

Netflix released the show's trailer on Jan. 8 to introduce its stars: several wealthy friends in Los Angeles who "have the whole world at their disposal."

Dropping on Jan. 15, Bling Empire follows "a wildly wealthy group of Asian and Asian-American friends (and frenemies)" as they attend starry parties in Beverly Hills and check out mansions that are "only" $19,000 per month.

As the streaming site describes, "While their days and nights are filled with fabulous parties and expensive shopping sprees, don't let the glitz and glamour fool you."