The MixtapE! Presents Taylor Swift, ZAYN and More New Music Musts

Watch : Taylor Swift's Most Memorable Career Moments

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Remember how sure we were that the arrival of 2021 meant that all of 2020's problems would go away? Well, at least we have new music to distract ourselves with.

From the arrival of new Taylor Swift tracks with meanings to puzzle over to the return of the original One Direction defector (and new dad) Zayn Malik and more, these are our picks for the best of the best in this first full week of January.