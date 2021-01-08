Kim & KanyeBridgertonDeadliest CatchBachelor NationPhotosVideos

Pumpkin Shannon Shares Rare Update on Honey Boo Boo Nearly Two Years After Mama June's Arrest

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon updated fans on younger sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson following their mom's March 2019 arrest on drug charges.

Watch: Mama June Admits Being Skinny Didn't Solve Her Problems

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon is keeping her fans up-to-date on younger half-sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's living situation

On Tuesday, Jan. 5, Lauryn, 21, posted a photo to Instagram of herself with husband Joshua Efird and their 2-year-old daughter, Ella, at Disney World theme park in Orlando. Lauryn is best known for appearing with her family on such reality shows as Here Comes Honey Boo Boo and Mama June: From Not to Hot.

"Disney 2021," she captioned the cute shot, adding a heart emoji. 

When one individual commented to ask if Alana, 15, is living "with her mom or with her dad," Lauryn replied, "she's still with me."

June Shannon, a.k.a. Mama June, who is Alana and Lauryn's mom, was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Her boyfriend, Geno Doak, was also arrested on these charges, along with third-degree domestic violence. 

At that time, an insider told E! News, "None of her daughters are talking to her at this point, including Alana. They've cut her off."

June took to Instagram on Dec. 27 to announce that she is currently 11 months sober and is one month shy of being able to work at a rehab center, which she described as her dream.

"I'm so proud of myself especially when a lot of people that we know during this pandemic have relapsed and we have NO RELAPSES THATS NOT A OPTION," she wrote.

Luckily, Alana currently appears to be part of a loving household. In April 2020, Lauryn posted a sweet selfie of herself with the teen.

"Not only do I get the pleasure to be your sister but I also get to watch you transform into a wonderful person & go after your dreams," Lauryn captioned it.

