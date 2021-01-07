This $10 Dry Brush Has 7,900 5-Star Amazon Reviews

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Did you know you can get smooth, glowing skin for just $10?

Dry brushing is an age-old technique used to exfoliate, promote lymphatic drainage, reduce cellulite, increase collagen production and help with digestion. This small but mighty brush can truly do it all!

Unlike other beauty gadgets that can break the bank, dry brushes are an easy and affordable self-care ritual that requires just a few moments out of your day. Just start at your feet and brush in small, circular motions upwards towards the heart for a natural energy boost and glowing skin. Pro-Tip: Incorporate this ancient technique before showers and moisturize afterwards.

