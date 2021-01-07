Lindsay Arnold Admits She's "Far From Perfect" After Facing Backlash for Mid-Pandemic Vacation

Watch : Jordan Fisher & Lindsay Arnold React to Winning "DWTS"

Lindsay Arnold is clapping back after she was criticized for taking a vacation during the coronavirus pandemic.

Instagram users called out the Dancing With the Stars pro for heading to a tropical locale with her husband Sam Cusick and their 2-month-old daughter, Sage Jill Cusick, this week. The couple welcomed their first baby in November.

One person commented on her Jan. 5 "Vacation time" beach pic and noted that others around the world can't see their families due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The user slammed the dancer for being "on a freaking vacation with your infant baby!!! Come on!"

Another responded, "it's so sad to see influencers flying and going on vacation with no worries about the virus."

Arnold, 26, addressed the heat on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, Jan. 6, by sharing a smiling thumbs up selfie.

She wrote, "This is my thumbs up to everyone out there who actually thinks it's okay to comment or criticize on anyone else's parenting. Why? Why do we do this to others? Especially people we don't even know."