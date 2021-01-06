Bridgerton Withdrawal? These Behind-the-Scenes Cast Photos Are Here to Help

Watch : "Bridgerton" Stars Talk Lady Whistledown Reveal!

Love Bridgerton? You're not alone.

Ever since the show debuted on Christmas Day, fans can't seem to get enough of the latest Shonda Rhimes sensation.

Based on the popular book series by Julia Quinn, the period drama follows London's high society and their romantic pursuits. First, there are the Bridgertons, a family of eight siblings—all alphabetically named—who are led by their widowed mother Violet Bridgeton (Ruth Gemmell). The eldest son, Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), attempts to find a suitor for his sister Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor). However, it's not as easy as it looks. But once she bumps into Duke Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page), they strike up a plan and everything changes.

There are also the Featheringtons. Lord Featherington (Ben Miller) and Portia Featherington (Polly Walker) have three daughters—Philiippa (Harriet Cains), Prudence (Bessie Carter) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan). Marina Thompson (Ruby Barker), a cousin, also comes to stay with the family in the middle of the social season.

The show features scandal, sexy scenes and of course the anonymous gossip Lady Whistledown (voiced by Julie Andrews).