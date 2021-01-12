Celebrity Trainer Megan Roup Is Pregnant With Her First Baby

Celebrity trainer Megan Roup is ready to jump into a new role: motherhood!

The Sculpt Society founder shared her pregnancy announcement exclusively with E! News, saying she and her husband, Morgan Humphrey, are "both so thrilled and a little nervous for this next chapter."

"I know that I will love this little being more than anything," the fitness guru adds. "To bring life into this world is truly a gift and becoming a mom will be life-changing. I am excited to see the world through this baby's eyes."

At this time, Megan and her husband have yet to reveal the sex of their little one. But no matter the gender, the soon-to-be mom says she can't wait to "learn as much from him/her as he/she learns from me."

This will be the couple's first baby together, which comes almost three months after they tied the knot in October.