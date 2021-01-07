This Is What Led to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Breaking Point

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Kanye Focus on Kids As They Spend Time Apart

Of all the roles Kim Kardashian has taken on over the years—television icon, beauty mogul, prison reform advocate, mother of four—she's handled few quite as deftly as supportive spouse.

Self-described "greatest artist that God has ever created" Kanye West never shy about offering his take on any situation, his bride has doggedly defended his right to state each and every opinion that might spring to mind.

His ardent champion, she's remained in his corner throughout feuds with other musicians and the continued support of Donald Trump that had him delivering a politically charged rant on Saturday Night Live and tweeting about their shared "dragon energy." And each time her reasoning boiled down to the simple fact that he always had her back as well.

"We've been through a lot together, you know," she explained to Van Jones on a 2018 episode of The Messy Truth. "I've known him forever. He's put himself up against the world for me when everyone told him 'You cannot date a girl with a sex tape. You cannot date a reality show girl. It's going to ruin your career.'"