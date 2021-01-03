Armie Hammer Reunites With His Kids in the Cayman Islands Amid Elizabeth Chambers Divorce

Armie Hammer announced just after the New Year's holiday that he has reunited with his children in the Cayman Islands, months after their mom and his estranged wife Elizabeth Chambers filed for divorce from the actor.
On Saturday, Jan. 2, the 34-year-old Call Me By Your Name star, who lived in the British Overseas Territory for five years as a child, posted on Instagram a photo of himself posing with who appear to be family members on a beach. His daughter Harper, 6, and son Ford, 3, are not pictured.
"Free at last!" Armie wrote, adding, "(With my kids but as a New Years resolution I will not be posting pictures of my children for their safety and for their well-being)."
All travelers entering the Cayman Islands must quarantine for 14 days, according to local government guidelines. On Dec. 13, Armie shared on Instagram a selfie showing him wearing a mask, writing, "Quarantine hair don't care," and on Christmas Eve, he posted a video of himself raising a toast on a beach. Earlier on Saturday, the actor shared on his Instagram Story a video showing him getting tested for COVID-19. He captioned the pic, "Last one of these for a while!!"
Elizabeth has not responded to her ex's latest Instagram post.
On New Year's Day, she shared on her Instagram a video of New Year's Eve celebrations at the Palm Heights hotel in Grand Cayman, writing, "Happy New Year from the place and the people of the place who pulled me through last year. And from this island, which handled COVID so incredibly well and has provided safety and some semblance of normalcy for my babies and me during this crazy time. Beyond grateful every day. Onward and upward, my bbs."
On Dec. 30, Elizabeth shared a photo of Harper and Ford, writing, "Emerged from our Christmas flu infirmary just in time for some full moon energy." On Christmas Day, she posted a photo of the three appearing on a holiday card.
Elizabeth filed for divorce from Armie last July after 10 years of marriage and months after they and their kids temporarily moved to Grand Cayman following the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Following their split, the actor later flew back to California by himself and spent several months there before returning to the Cayman Islands, where the kids have been enrolled in school.
In October, Armie filed for joint custody of Harper and Ford. His legal team wrote in the filing, "As the coronavirus pandemic worsened in the United States, Elizabeth and Armie elected to stay with their children temporarily in the Cayman Islands where the pandemic appeared to be under greater control. Armie returned to Los Angeles this past July, with a promise from Elizabeth that she and the children would follow shortly thereafter. To date, however, Elizabeth and the children remain in the Cayman Islands and Armie has not seen the children in several months now."
People magazine quoted a source as saying that after filing the injunction, "Armie backed off so the kids could still attend school in person in the Grand Caymans and not be in front of screens. Everyone agreed that's what's best, especially with cases getting worse in the U.S."
Elizabeth has not responded publicly to Armie's legal team's comments. Their divorce and custody arrangements remain pending.