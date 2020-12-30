Why The Real Housewives of Potomac Won 2020

Watch : The "RHOP" Play E!'s Realest Housewife Game!

Strip away all of the drama, and season five of The Real Housewives of Potomac was still one for the books.

That's because the group of housewives that reside in and around the affluent Maryland town—Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, Monique Samuels, Candiace Dillard and Wendy Osefo—are a genuine joy to watch even when they're just casually chatting at, say, a housewarming party.

Of course, this is a Real Housewives franchise we're talking about, so said housewarming party may or may not involve singing telegram invitations and the hostess making a Beyoncé-inspired entrance. Ridiculous? Yes, but all the more fun to watch.

And if there's one thing we needed in 2020, it was fun. So throughout the year, we got our fair share by escaping to the Potomac world of European getaways and honorary parades. We hung out with T'Challa the parrot, laughed alongside Gizelle and Robyn as Karen did her best Wendy impersonation and attended parties based around the unique combination of diamonds and denim.