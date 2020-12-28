Monique Samuels Is Leaving Real Housewives of Potomac: "Enough Is Enough"

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Michael Darby's Drunken Rampage

Season five of The Real Housewives of Potomac started with a bang and went out with one too, as the finale saw Ashley Darby's husband Michael Darby aggressively confront Candiace Dillard's husband Chris Bassett. At the time, Candiace was venting her frustration with Karen Huger for not condemning Monique Samuels. As fans will recall, earlier in the season, Monique and Candiace had a physical altercation that seemed to divide the cast.

This somehow prompted Michael to tell Chris he needed to "control his wife," which Chris didn't take kindly to, responding, "Michael, you should get the f--k out of my face."

Michael told Chris to "shut the f--k up," and Chris appeared to push him back. The situation escalated from there, and eventually, the two were physically separated, though they continued to shout at each other from across the room. Ashley, who had sided with Monique throughout the season, chimed in, yelling at both Chris and Candiace: "You want to talk s--t about Monique right? So Monique has no self-control but what do you have?"

Candiace and Chris quickly left the event while Michael, still full of rage, began lashing out at the show's production crew. It was only a matter of time until security had to escort him out, leaving behind a very embarrassed Ashley.