Christina Aguilera and Matthew Rutler Get Cozy in Rare Photos From Christmas

Xtina got herself a white Xmas!

We're willing to wager that Christina Aguilera was the only one in L.A. with a white Christmas this year. The singer shared some rare images of herself with her longtime partner Matthew Rutler over the holiday weekend, and revealed that the duo spewed artificial snow in their front yard to make it into a true winter wonderland.

One video showed the white fluff falling onto their spacious yard, which also features palm trees and a basketball court. "This is how you get snow in L.A.," the 40-year-old star said on camera.

Other images captured the lovers posing in Santa hats in their pool with a bounce house in the background. A shirtless Matthew had on a striped hat and fake fuzzy beard, while Christina rocked a low-cut swimsuit and Minnie Mouse Santa hat.

Another festive pic depicted her in sunglasses holding up a sparkling glass of champagne, while the family's dogs frolicked in the faux snow.