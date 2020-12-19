Christina Aguilera Pens Note About "Stigma" Surrounding Aging as She Turns 40

Watch : Happy Birthday Christina Aguilera!: E! News Rewind

Nothing can bring Christina Aguilera down today.

The "Beautiful" singer celebrated her 40th birthday on Friday, Dec. 18 by sharing a heartfelt note to Instagram about embracing the aging process.

"Dear 40, What a beautiful concept... to not only be 'turning' 40, but to be ARRIVING at 40!" she wrote. "This ever-present social stigma exists around getting older, but I have ALWAYS embraced it! I am forever an old soul and I appreciate the wisdom, grace and beauty that comes with each new year of life."

Acknowledging that it's been a "whirlwind of a year," Christina shared that now is the time to make difficult but important choices.

"I've heard it said that some of your best life is lived in your 40's," she continued. "You stop giving a f--k about all the bulls--t... clarity comes over you, and a new intention sets in with every move you make. I truly believe the best is yet to come and I am READY for it."