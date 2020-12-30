Scented Face Masks Are the 2021 Trend We Never Saw Coming

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
There's nothing worse than reusing a disposable face mask only to have it smell like your last meal. And same goes with cloth masks between washes. These are 2020 problems if we've ever heard of 'em. But there's a surprising trend that makes the mask-wearing experience slightly more enjoyable, and that's scented face masks. Or at least scented face mask filters or sprays.
They're rare to come by, but we suggest checking out the below for an aromatherapeutic experience.
10 Scented Face Masks in Fresh Mint Blend
This set of 10 masks comes in a range of scents, from fresh mint to cotton candy.
Scented Face Mask Pack of 10
This pack of 10 masks comes in either apple or strawberry scents.
Scented Mask Stickers
These stickers go right on your mask for a refreshing scent. Pick from spearmint, lavender, yuzu and more.
Face Mask Refreshing Spray
Spray this essential oil mist on your mask for the scent of tea tree and lavender.