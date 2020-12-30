Scented Face Masks Are the 2021 Trend We Never Saw Coming

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

There's nothing worse than reusing a disposable face mask only to have it smell like your last meal. And same goes with cloth masks between washes. These are 2020 problems if we've ever heard of 'em. But there's a surprising trend that makes the mask-wearing experience slightly more enjoyable, and that's scented face masks. Or at least scented face mask filters or sprays.

They're rare to come by, but we suggest checking out the below for an aromatherapeutic experience.