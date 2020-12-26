Bachelor NationHappy HolidaysCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos

Kim Kardashian Shows Off "Six Pack" With Daring Green Look at Her Family's Private Christmas Celebration

Is that a six-pack?? Not quite...Kim Kardashian showed off an eclectic style at her family's private Christmas Eve 2020 celebration, following their cancellation of their annual holiday party.

By Corinne Heller Dec 26, 2020 6:20 PMTags
Kim KardashianKris JennerKourtney KardashianKendall JennerKardashiansKylie JennerNorth WestSaint WestDream KardashianChicago WestStormi WebsterPsalm West
Watch: Kim Kardashian Sums Up 2020 in One Perfect Photo

Kim Kardashian bench-pressed 80 pounds and then she headed off to celebrate Christmas Eve with the family.

OK, she didn't really bench-press 80 pounds. But she did sport some killer abs! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star attended a small holiday celebration at sister Kourtney Kardashian's house while wearing a green six-pack molded leather bodice and green absinthe silk velvet skirt, paired with oversized serpent pendant earrings and her hair styled in a long braid. Schiaparelli Creative Director Daniel Roseberry created the Schiaparelli Haute Couture look.

"Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!" Kim wrote on Instagram on Christmas Day, a day after the celebration. "A special thanks to @danielroseberry @schiaparelli for my amazing gown that made me feel festive this year even though our Christmas Eve party was cancelled. It was perfect to dress up and celebrate w just the fam this year. I hope everyone had a healthy and happy holiday."

Khloe Kardashian tweeted in early December that "the Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we're not doing a Christmas Eve party this year." She added, "It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe."

photos
Kardashians' Christmas Cards Throughout the Years

Khloe was not photographed at Kourtney's holiday celebration. This week, she and NBA star Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares daughter True Thompson, 2, were spotted together in Boston, where he is set to play for the Boston Celtics this season. On Christmas Eve, Khloe shared on Instagram images of herself and their child decorating gingerbread cookies.

Kim shared several pics from Kourtney's holiday celebration, including some showing her with her and her husband Kanye West's four children, North West, 7, Saint West, 5, Chicago West, 2, and Psalm West, 19 months. She also shared a photo of her and her kids with brother Rob Kardashian's 4-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian.

Kourtney wore a nude cut-out halter top with a sparkling trim and long maroon patterned maxi skirt. Sister Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster, 2, were twinning in red glittering dresses. Kim posted a photo of herself and Kylie in their respective green and red ensembles, joking, "Merry Christmas from The Grinch and Santa."

Kendall Jenner sported a yellow flower patterned top with tassels under a matching cropped jacket and leopard print skinny pants. Mama Kris Jenner wore a black flowy dress.

See photos of the Kardashian-Jenner family celebrating Christmas 2020:

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

The reality star shows off her festive look.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

A close-up of Kim's look.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

The two channel "the Grinch and Santa."

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is twinning with her daughter

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West and Kris Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager poses with Kim and her four kids.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian, North West, Saint West, Chicago West, Psalm West and Dream Kardashian

Kim appears with her kids and niece.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner

Kim poses with her sister.

Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star cuddles her daughter.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner

Kim poses with her mom.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian, North West and Saint West

The reality star appears with her two eldest kids.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian

The sister pose together.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian and Saint West

The reality star's eldest son checks out aunt Kourtney Kardashian's Christmas decor.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

Kim is all smiles.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian

Cheers!

Trending Stories

1

Iggy Azalea Shares Pics of Baby Son on Christmas and Slams Ex

2

Adrienne Banfield-Norris Addresses "Frustrating" Olivia Jade Interview

3

See Khloe Kardashian's Sweet Christmas Pics With Her Daughter True

Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns 2021, only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Iggy Azalea Shares Pics of Baby Son on Christmas and Slams Ex

2

Adrienne Banfield-Norris Addresses "Frustrating" Olivia Jade Interview

3

See Khloe Kardashian's Sweet Christmas Pics With Her Daughter True

4

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Twinning on Christmas, Family Party Canceled

5

Kim Kardashian Sports Daring Holiday Look at Christmas Celebration