Kim Kardashian Shows Off "Six Pack" With Daring Green Look at Her Family's Private Christmas Celebration

Watch : Kim Kardashian Sums Up 2020 in One Perfect Photo

Kim Kardashian bench-pressed 80 pounds and then she headed off to celebrate Christmas Eve with the family.

OK, she didn't really bench-press 80 pounds. But she did sport some killer abs! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star attended a small holiday celebration at sister Kourtney Kardashian's house while wearing a green six-pack molded leather bodice and green absinthe silk velvet skirt, paired with oversized serpent pendant earrings and her hair styled in a long braid. Schiaparelli Creative Director Daniel Roseberry created the Schiaparelli Haute Couture look.

"Merry Christmas to all and to all a good night!" Kim wrote on Instagram on Christmas Day, a day after the celebration. "A special thanks to @danielroseberry @schiaparelli for my amazing gown that made me feel festive this year even though our Christmas Eve party was cancelled. It was perfect to dress up and celebrate w just the fam this year. I hope everyone had a healthy and happy holiday."

Khloe Kardashian tweeted in early December that "the Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we're not doing a Christmas Eve party this year." She added, "It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe."