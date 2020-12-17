Tristan Thompson Is “Very Committed” to Khloe Kardashian as They Enjoy Boston Date Night

Welcome to Boston, Khloe!
Beantown is treating Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson right. The pair took on the town for a date night on Tuesday, Dec. 15, now that Tristan has officially relocated as part of his two-year $19 million deal to play basketball for the Boston Celtics.
A source exclusively told E! News that Khloe, Tristan and a third person met up at Zuma inside the Four Seasons Hotel for a 90-minute dinner. They walked in through the front of the Japanese-inspired restaurant and ate in the private dining room behind the chef's kitchen, making for an intimate meal.
"Tristan has been to Zuma quite a few times the past," we're told of one of his favorite new spots in the city.
It seems that the dinner was the cherry on top of Khloe and Tristan's reconciled romance. A separate insider told E! News, "Tristan is very committed to Khloe and they are on good terms right now."
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has noticed the effort Tristan is putting in.
"He has done a lot of work to get their relationship to a good place," we're told. "They are very much on the same page."
The 36-year-old mom, who shares 2-year-old daughter True Thompson with the athlete, even celebrated the occasion with some festive Celtics-themed desserts.
On her Insta Story on Wednesday, she revealed her cookie delivery from Love & Flour Bakery with treats reading "Welcome to the Celtics" and one with her daughter's name. And baker Lizzie Lin Johnson sent an iced cake (topped with basketball macarons, of course) that also welcomed the A-listers to Boston.
Back in November, Kim Kardashian was quite quick to congratulate Tristan on his career move, writing, "Boston here we come!!!" when news broke.
E! learned at the time that Khloe was supportive of his career but didn't know what was going to happen between them when he moved across the country. "She is very much settled with True in L.A. and doesn't intend to uproot her and their life," a source said.
A month later, Khloe seemed totally on board. The reality star commented on the first pic of his new jersey by writing "Wooooohoooooooooo" alongside some very appropriate clover emojis on social media. She's ready, alright!
She later posted a series of peculiar sayings on her Instagram Story, including some reading, "If it makes you happy... it doesn't have to make sense to others" and "Don't let your bad days trick you into thinking that you have a bad life." Clearly, she doesn't care what people think about her personal life.
The Good American clothing designer has been working on her relationship with the NBA star over quarantine, which we've learned has been a "very special and meaningful" time for the parents. But since he was accused of cheating, Khloe has been taking it slow.
"Tristan is committed to doing things differently and not messing up," an insider explained in the fall. "Khloe is hopeful about their future together and has seen a big change in him."
Nothing like a little pre-Christmas trip to Massachusetts to reignite a spark.