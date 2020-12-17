Tristan Thompson Is “Very Committed” to Khloe Kardashian as They Enjoy Boston Date Night

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Responds After Tristan Leaves For Boston

Welcome to Boston, Khloe!

Beantown is treating Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson right. The pair took on the town for a date night on Tuesday, Dec. 15, now that Tristan has officially relocated as part of his two-year $19 million deal to play basketball for the Boston Celtics.

A source exclusively told E! News that Khloe, Tristan and a third person met up at Zuma inside the Four Seasons Hotel for a 90-minute dinner. They walked in through the front of the Japanese-inspired restaurant and ate in the private dining room behind the chef's kitchen, making for an intimate meal.

"Tristan has been to Zuma quite a few times the past," we're told of one of his favorite new spots in the city.

It seems that the dinner was the cherry on top of Khloe and Tristan's reconciled romance. A separate insider told E! News, "Tristan is very committed to Khloe and they are on good terms right now."