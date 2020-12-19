Why Tayshia Adams Is "Feeling Extra Grateful" Ahead of The Bachelorette Season Finale

It's been an emotional few months for Tayshia Adams, but going into the Bachelorette finale, the reality star feels nothing but gratitude for her dating show experience.
On Dec. 19, the 30 year old took to Instagram to share a photo of Laguna Beach, along with a lengthy caption.
"I woke up this morning feeling extra grateful. Grateful for my past as it has led me to the now. Grateful for the opportunities that have come into my life over the past several months, allowing endless possibilities," she wrote. "Most of all, I am grateful that I have had the chance to show my true authentic self, and share my heart, with all of you as you've watched my journey unfold."
Tayshia was first introduced to Bachelor Nation on Colton Underwood's season of The Bachelor. She went on to romance John Paul Jones on Bachelor in Paradise, but the two split shortly after the show aired. Now, as the lead on The Bachelorette, she's preparing to possibly get engaged in the season finale, or at least walk off into the sunset with one of her suitors.
"I'll have to be the first one to admit that this whole reality tv thing isn't easy. Being only human, sometimes all of this is taxing. The last couple weeks have been a rollercoaster to say the least! Watching the last few episodes, I've been reliving so much of what made this experience challenging. It's like I've been going through elements of it all a second time around," Tayshia continued. "That being said, at times the ranging emotions have taken a toll on me and other times brought me so much hope, cheer and joy, all in real time. But I genuinely gave it my all during the whole experience and will take something away from each of the men I had the opportunity to meet and connect with."
The TV star also thanked fans for their "support," which she said "hasn't gone unnoticed."
"While bittersweet, I know this is just the end of one chapter, and I can't wait to see where life takes me next," she concluded. "Let's fricken gooooooo. Signing off with love, your bachelorette xo."
Fans are eagerly awaiting to see who Tayshia gives her final rose to. Some fans even speculate that Ben Smith, who she sent home last week, could make a triumphant return to the show and win back her heart.
Whether or not that's the case, it looks like Tayshia is grateful for whatever the outcome of her Bachelorette journey will be.