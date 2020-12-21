Ariana GrandeKylie JennerCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewPhotosVideos

Mini Skincare Fridges Are the Cutest Addition To Your Bathroom

Beat the heat and humidity with these fridges from Ulta, Sephora and more.

By Carolin Lehmann Dec 21, 2020
The heat and humidity of your bathroom (or your home, if you don't have air conditioning) can be a less than ideal for skincare products. So enter the skincare mini fridge. These adorable, teeny fridges keep your serums, creams and more at an ideal temperature so that they won't go bad, plus give them a cooling touch for de-puffing. Invest in one to see the difference for yourself.

Below, some of the best (and cutest) skincare fridges around from Ulta, Sephora and more. 

Beauty Fridge

These fridges that come in three colors have a 10 liter capacity and a carry handle. 

$93
Free People

Teami Luxe Skin Care Fridge

This fridge with a rose gold finish is cute as it gets.

$150
Nordstrom

Vanity Planet Fria Mini Beauty Refrigerator

This fridge with a unique clear door allows you to display all your prettiest skincare essentials.

$100
Urban Outfitters

Chefman Mini Portable Pink Personal Fridge

This affordable fridge has a handle for carrying and comes in four colors. 

$40
Amazon

Frigidaire Retro Mini Fridge

We love the retro look of this fridge which comes in five different colors. It has a carrying handle and viewing window to see what's inside. 

$45
The Home Depot

Stylpro x Asos Exclusive Beauty Fridge

Check out the chic rose gold handles of this fridge that can hold up to four liters. 

$60
Asos

Cooluli Infinity Compact Thermo-Electric Cooler and Warmer Mini Fridge

Pick from two different printed doors in this glass-front fridge

$100
$80
Macy's

Sephora Collection Skincare Fridge

Sephora's skincare fridge comes in two colors. You can also set it to warm to heat up spa towels and warming masks.

$60
Sephora

Cooluli UO Exclusive Mini Beauty Refrigerator

This low-noise fridge has a unique lavender hue. 

$60
Urban Outfitters

Chefman Mirrored Beauty Fridge

This mirrored fridge has an LED light so it doubles as a makeup mirror. It can be set to hot or cold. 

$70
Amazon

Flawless by Finishing Touch Flawless Beauty Fridge

This teeny fridge even comes with customizable stickers to decorate it. 

$60
Ulta

