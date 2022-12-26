Tom Hanks, Zooey Deschanel and More Stars You Forgot Were in Classic Holiday Movies

Watch : 5 Holiday Movies Straight Off the Naughty List!

It's not a Christmas movie without Santa Claus—and an unexpected actor.

Around the world, people are getting in the spirit of the holidays by watching classic films centered around the most wonderful time of the year. And while some stars have quickly become Hallmark staples, there are many others who have starred in festive films.

Fans always obsess over Will Ferrell's portrayal of Buddy the Elf in Elf. But far too many forget that Zooey Deschanel is the actress who reminds us all that the best way to spread holiday cheer is singing loud for all to hear.

And if you decode to watch The Polar Express in the coming days, don't spend too long trying to guess the voice of the film's eccentric conductor. It's Tom Hanks, of course! And while you may recognize Daryl Sabara from Spy Kids and Taylor Momsen from Gossip Girl, these talented stars also appear in festive movies.