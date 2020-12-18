Southern Charm's Austen Kroll Weighs In on Those Kristin Cavallari Romance Rumors

Austen Kroll is just living his best life—whatever that means.
During a virtual appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Dec. 17, the Southern Charm star was on the answering end of ongoing questions about him and Kristin Cavallari.
The two reality stars recently raised eyebrows as a result of a flirty comment Kroll' left on Cavallari's Instagram post, along with clips of them partying together. When a fan asked him what's going on between them, the TV personality attempted to clear the air.
"What is going on with you and Kristin Cavallari?" the fan asked. "How did the two of you become such good friends? Or is there something else going on there?"
Kroll explained she "slid into" his castmate Craig Conover's DMs to tell him she was coming to town and they all ended up going to dinner. "We all just kind of hit it off and we wanted to go and visit them, so we did and honestly we just all get along so, so well," he said.
As for the newly single Cavallari, "Kristin is out of a 10-year-long relationship. She's not looking for anything," Kroll said. "I'm out of one who had one kid. There's no reason to jump into something with someone who has three kids, I can promise you that."
Always one to saying what's on everybody's mind, Andy Cohen spoke up. "It seems like you both could be looking for fun, Austin," the host pointed out. "I mean she was humping your neck in that video that I saw."
After laughing, Kroll added, "She is certainly, you know, living her best life." But, as Cohen pointed out, "And so are you."
"Yeah, yeah," Kroll agreed. "You're damn right I am. Craig gives it the seal of approval."
Cavallari, who announced her split from Jay Cutler in April, quickly shut down the speculation with a post on her Instagram Story that read, "I didn't realize I wasn't allowed to have FRIENDS that are guys."
Comedian Jeff Dye, who she's been spotted kissing on multiple occasions, also seemingly reacted to the chatter about Cavallari and Kroll with a simple tweet: "He wishes [winky face emoji]."
Meanwhile, a source told E! News in November, "Kristin is loving being single and is having fun right now."
