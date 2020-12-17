See Eddie Murphy Make His Royal Return in First Coming 2 America Photos

Good morning, neighbors! It is a most wonderful day as the first photos from Coming 2 America are here!

Almost two years ago, it was announced that a sequel to the 1988 cult comedy film Coming to America was in the works. In the new movie, Eddie Murphy's character, the newly crowned King Akeem, returns to Queens, New York with his confidante Semmi, played by Arsenio Hall, after learning that in America, he has a long-lost son, the heir to the throne of Zamunda. On Thursday, Dec. 17, the first official photos from Coming to America 2 were released by Amazon Studios, which will stream the movie in 2021.

The photos show Akeem dressed in both his princely (kingly?) robes and in full New York City tourist gear. Shari Headley, who reprises her role of his wife Lisa McDowell—now a queen, wears a crown and gorgeous Zamundan royal garb.

Arsenio Hall appears again as Akeem's servant and friend, Semmi. He and Murphy also reprise their secondary roles, including those of members of a Queen barbershop crew and their customers, who are seen in the new photos. And poster for the franchise's iconic hair product Soul Glo makes an appearance as well.

The photos also show James Earl Jones smiling and wearing his crown as King Joffe Jaffer, while The Real co-host Garcelle Beauvais appears in a glamorous version of her original Coming to America role of a rose bearer. She had told her TV co-stars in November that she "got promoted."