You'll Royally Obsess Over These 18 Gifts for Fans of The Crown

Calling all fans of The Crown! The beloved Netflix TV series dropped the final episodes on December 14, 2023. Just because you finished up the show, it doesn't mean you have to stop fanning out over the iconic series.
Let us turn your attention to 18 gifts inspired by the popular series. From elegant tea sets and official show companion books to Lego sets and corgi pajamas, these gifts will allow you to relive your favorite scenes and feel like royalty! Our favorite? Royal Bingo to keep the whole family entertained.
The Crown Gift Ideas
Elizabeth II Sunglasses TShirt
Pay tribute to the icon herself with this t-shirt, which comes in 5 colors with sizes ranging from small to 6X.
Kurt S Adler Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Ornament
Honor Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee during the holiday season with a regal ornament.
Walker's Shortbread Queen Elizabeth II Limited Edition Commemorative Tin, Pure Butter Shortbread Cookies
Enjoy some delicious shortbread cookies and hold onto this commemorative tin as a keepsake when you're done.
Princess Diana Vintage Unisex T-Shirt by TFSUSA
For a true Princess Diana-approved look, we recommend pairing this graphic tee with some bike shorts.
Queen Elizabeth II Notebook
Write down your fan theories or deep thoughts while watching the show! This notebook will make even the most mundane task lists look regal.
Funko POP!: Royal Family- Queen Elizabeth II Collectible Figure
Queen Elizabeth II and a Corgi will be a forever-iconic pairing—and the perfect figurines for your collection, of course.
Funko POP! Princess Diana Collectible Figure
Add a touch of royalty to your space with none other than Princess Di dressed in one of her iconic looks!
Our Rainbow Queen: A Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and Her Colorful Wardrobe by Sali Hughes
Fashionistas around the world adored Queen Elizabeth II's colorful wardrobe. This book is a stylish tribute to her many iconic looks.
The Crown Quote Prince Charles Essential T-Shirt
Charles' infamous line in Season 4 is now in t-shirt form. You might want to give this to a family member who also shares similar sentiments. As a joke, of course!
Diana: Her True Story--in Her Own Words by Andrew Morton
In case you have seen or have yet to see the accompanying Netflix documentary, this book is perfect gift for the history buffs and Crown fans in your life. Or yourself!
Lego Architecture Buckingham Palace Landmark Building Set
Recreate the Queen's historic home with this lego set. You'll be busy for hours building it but make sure to take a break for tea time.
The Crown: The Official Companion, Volume 1
The official show companion features additional historical background, show stills and beautifully reproduced archival pictures.
Queen Elizabeth Quote Zipper Pouch
Carry around your makeup and travel must-haves in this adorable quote pouch inspired by the show.
The Crown Season 4 Emma Corrin as Princess Diana Sticker
We really wish we could roller skate through the halls of a palace, but in the meantime this sticker will remind us of the iconic scene in Season 4.
20 Piece European Ceramic Tea Set
Elevate your tea time with a gorgeous tea set. This 20-piece set includes 6 tea cups, plates, spoons, 1 tea pot and metal holder.
Royal Bingo Game
Enjoy portraits of 64 royal icons from around the world while you play the classic game.
E & S Imports Women's Corgi Dog Lounge Pants
There's nobody who loved Corgis more than the Queen! These cute pajama bottoms are perfect for dog lovers and Crown fans alike.
The Royal Family: An Adult Coloring Book
Pass the time in between royal engagements and unwind with a royal family coloring book!
Where can I watch The Crown?
All six seasons of The Crown are available to stream on Netflix.
When is The Crown's last season?
The first half of The Crown Season 6 dropped on November 16, 2023. Netflix released the final episodes on December 14, 2023.
