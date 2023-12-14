Update!

You'll Royally Obsess Over These 18 Gifts for Fans of The Crown

From fun games to corgi pajamas, we scoured the internet to find gifts that The Crown fans will appreciate in honor of the Netflix show's final season.

By Emily Spain, Marenah Dobin Dec 14, 2023 8:08 PMTags
TVRoyalsShoppingNetflixE! Insider ShopThe CrownShop FashionShop HomeGifts by InterestE! InsiderShop Fandom Gift Guides
Shop The Crown Gift GuideE! Illustration/ Photos Courtesy of Funko POP!, Walker's, Kurt S. Adler, Plume, Yas Queen, Etsy, Laurence King Publishing

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Calling all fans of The Crown! The beloved Netflix TV series dropped the final episodes on December 14, 2023. Just because you finished up the show, it doesn't mean you have to stop fanning out over the iconic series.

Let us turn your attention to 18 gifts inspired by the popular series. From elegant tea sets and official show companion books to Lego sets and corgi pajamas, these gifts will allow you to relive your favorite scenes and feel like royalty! Our favorite? Royal Bingo to keep the whole family entertained.

Keep on reading for more The Crown-inspired gift ideas!

The Crown Gift Ideas

Elizabeth II Sunglasses TShirt

Pay tribute to the icon herself with this t-shirt, which comes in 5 colors with sizes ranging from small to 6X.

$19
Amazon

Kurt S Adler Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Ornament

Honor Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee during the holiday season with a regal ornament.

$12
$9
Amazon

Walker's Shortbread Queen Elizabeth II Limited Edition Commemorative Tin, Pure Butter Shortbread Cookies

Enjoy some delicious shortbread cookies and hold onto this commemorative tin as a keepsake when you're done.

$29
Amazon

Princess Diana Vintage Unisex T-Shirt by TFSUSA

For a true Princess Diana-approved look, we recommend pairing this graphic tee with some bike shorts.

$24
Etsy

Queen Elizabeth II Notebook

Write down your fan theories or deep thoughts while watching the show! This notebook will make even the most mundane task lists look regal.

$7
Amazon

Funko POP!: Royal Family- Queen Elizabeth II Collectible Figure

Queen Elizabeth II and a Corgi will be a forever-iconic pairing—and the perfect figurines for your collection, of course.

$13
$12
Amazon

Funko POP! Princess Diana Collectible Figure

Add a touch of royalty to your space with none other than Princess Di dressed in one of her iconic looks!

$17
Amazon

Our Rainbow Queen: A Tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and Her Colorful Wardrobe by Sali Hughes

Fashionistas around the world adored Queen Elizabeth II's colorful wardrobe. This book is a stylish tribute to her many iconic looks.

$26
$13
Amazon

The Crown Quote Prince Charles Essential T-Shirt

Charles' infamous line in Season 4 is now in t-shirt form. You might want to give this to a family member who also shares similar sentiments. As a joke, of course!

$23
RedBubble

Diana: Her True Story--in Her Own Words by Andrew Morton

In case you have seen or have yet to see the accompanying Netflix documentary, this book is perfect gift for the history buffs and Crown fans in your life. Or yourself!

$20
$9
Amazon

Lego Architecture Buckingham Palace Landmark Building Set

Recreate the Queen's historic home with this lego set. You'll be busy for hours building it but make sure to take a break for tea time.

$169
Amazon

The Crown: The Official Companion, Volume 1

The official show companion features additional historical background, show stills and beautifully reproduced archival pictures.

$28
$15
Amazon

Queen Elizabeth Quote Zipper Pouch

Carry around your makeup and travel must-haves in this adorable quote pouch inspired by the show.

$15
RedBubble

The Crown Season 4 Emma Corrin as Princess Diana Sticker

We really wish we could roller skate through the halls of a palace, but in the meantime this sticker will remind us of the iconic scene in Season 4. 

$3
$2
RedBubble

20 Piece European Ceramic Tea Set

Elevate your tea time with a gorgeous tea set. This 20-piece set includes 6 tea cups, plates, spoons, 1 tea pot and metal holder.

$49
Amazon

Royal Bingo Game

Enjoy portraits of 64 royal icons from around the world while you play the classic game.

$30
$25
Amazon

E & S Imports Women's Corgi Dog Lounge Pants

There's nobody who loved Corgis more than the Queen! These cute pajama bottoms are perfect for dog lovers and Crown fans alike.

$26
Amazon
read
Why Princess Diana Loved This Virgin Atlantic Sweatshirt So Much

The Royal Family: An Adult Coloring Book

Pass the time in between royal engagements and unwind with a royal family coloring book!

$11
Amazon

Where can I watch The Crown?

All six seasons of The Crown are available to stream on Netflix.

When is The Crown's last season?

The first half of The Crown Season 6 dropped on November 16, 2023. Netflix released the final episodes on December 14, 2023.

Want to do more TV-inspired shopping? This Ted Lasso gift guide will add some positivity to your life. 

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

-Originally published on Wed., Feb. 24, 2021 at 4:00 a.m. PST.