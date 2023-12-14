You'll Royally Obsess Over These 18 Gifts for Fans of The Crown

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Calling all fans of The Crown! The beloved Netflix TV series dropped the final episodes on December 14, 2023. Just because you finished up the show, it doesn't mean you have to stop fanning out over the iconic series.

Let us turn your attention to 18 gifts inspired by the popular series. From elegant tea sets and official show companion books to Lego sets and corgi pajamas, these gifts will allow you to relive your favorite scenes and feel like royalty! Our favorite? Royal Bingo to keep the whole family entertained.

Keep on reading for more The Crown-inspired gift ideas!