Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Sharon Osbourne is letting fans know that she was recently hospitalized after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 68-year-old co-host of The Talk posted the health update to Instagram on Monday, Dec. 14, where she explained that her ongoing recovery has coincided with a previously planned break for the CBS daytime-chat series. She also pointed out that she is currently quarantining away from husband Ozzy Osbourne, who is 72.

"I wanted to share I've tested positive for Covid 19," she wrote. "After a brief hospitalization, I'm now recuperating at a location away from Ozzy (who has tested negative) while The Talk is on scheduled hiatus. Everyone please stay safe and healthy."

The Instagram account for The Talk commented on the post with, "Wishing you a speedy recovery, Mrs. O, we love you." The show's message also included a heart emoji.

A number of celebrities shared their well-wishes in the comments, including Carrie Ann Inaba, who posted about her own positive COVID-19 test on Dec. 10.