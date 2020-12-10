Carrie Ann Inaba Reminds People to "Stay Vigilant" After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Watch : Sean Spicer Surprised Carrie Ann Inaba on "DWTS"

The Talk's Carrie Ann Inaba has tested positive for the coronavirus. Co-host Sheryl Underwood announced the news on Dec. 10.

"As you can see, Carrie Ann is not here with us today," Underwood said. "She found out this morning that she tested positive for COVID-19. Obviously, our thoughts are with her, we love her, and we're praying for a full recovery."

The Dancing With the Stars judge also shared an update on her condition via The Talk's Instagram later that day.

"I just wanted to come on and let you know that I just tested positive for COVID-19. So I'm home, and I'm following the guidelines. I spoke with our representative. I have a fever, a bad cough, and lots of aches and pains," she said. "And I just wanted to remind you all to stay vigilant. I'm following all the protocols and we have so many strict protocols in place. Even then I caught it. So friendly reminder to stay vigilant, take care of yourself, wear your mask, wash your hands a lot, and just be extra, extra careful, because you don't want this. I'm going to take good care of myself, so don't worry about me. Be safe."

A source close to Inaba tells E! News, "She is doing the best she can to rest and recover."