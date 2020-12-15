16 Gifts for the Emily in Paris Fans On Your List

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
While you and your friends might not be able to travel to Paris over the holidays to live out your Emily in Paris fantasies, you can at least give the gift of her eclectic style. From printed coats and color-blocking booties to croissant cutters and stylish bags, we've got everything you need to up your Instagram game from wherever you're spending the holidays.
Our favorites? The exact vintage camera phone case and lipstick from the show.
While we wait for the second season of Emily in Paris, scroll below for 16 gifts inspired by the popular Netflix series.
Magenta Coat
As seen on the show, Emily loves a bold hued coat for layering! This one will add a necessary pop of color to any outfit.
Resilient Leather Heeled Boots
Emily would so wear these color-block suede booties with a long printed coat to the office!
Hourglass Girl Lip Stylo in Activist-Neutral Rose
Yes, this is one of the exact lipsticks worn by Emily! This shade is great for everyday wear and will make your lips that much more kissable underneath the mistletoe.
Square Silk Scarf
Emily's silk scarf was a staple accessory in many of her iconic looks. But remember to wear it to the side like the French!
Vintage Camera iPhone Case with Strap
Get the exact phone case Emily used to take her viral Instagram posts! This one has a strap so you won't lose it.
Women's Fleet Street Plaid Puffer Jacket
This jacket is an almost identical version of Emily's plaid puffer jacket. Not only will you stay warm, you'll look chic, too!
How to Be Parisian Wherever You Are: Love, Style, and Bad Habits by Anne Berest
We're hopeful we can all travel to Paris in the new year, so we might as well start learning the ways of the French.
Rifle Paper Co. for Anthropologie Bon Voyage Passport Holder
While you're learning about French living, get your passports ready! This fashionable passport holder is perfect for a Parisian getaway.
Tilly Top Handle With Linear Quilting
If you're like us, you're probably envious of Emily's handbag game! We have a feeling this bag is part of her collection, too.
Croissant Cutter
Emily loves her chocolate croissants! Recreate the savory treat in your own kitchen with this croissant cutter so you'll get the perfect shape.
Jersey Suit Blazer in Gingham
This blazer is just like the one Emily wore in the show. Wear it with a pair of shorts to re-create her iconic gingham ensemble.
Paris & Bucket List: An Adult Coloring Book
Spend your free time in between PR pitches and influencer events to unwind with this Paris-themed coloring book.
The Snapshot Leather Crossbody Bag by Marc Jacobs
Another accessory straight out of the series! This Marc Jacobs bag is so versatile and will add a pop of color to any outfit.
Wool Beret
It wouldn't be an Emily In Paris gift guide without a traditional beret! The red hue is a perfect addition to any winter outfit.
Fluro Pop Boucle Suit Shacket
This tweed jacket is très chic and Emily-approved. Not to mention, the color combination is everything!
House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Russo Maxi
Emily wore a similar dress by Ganni and it sold out after the showed aired- shocker! This House of Harlow 1960 dress is the perfect dupe and it's on sale.
